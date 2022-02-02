$3.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $3.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $4.61 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 57.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 51.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.