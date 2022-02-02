$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. Curis reported sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.20 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRIS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

