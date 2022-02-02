2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TSVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of TSVT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. 10,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,222. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -13.59 EPS for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,875 shares of company stock worth $142,309 over the last quarter.

