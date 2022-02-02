2,695 Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in MYR Group by 142.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MYR Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MYR Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.06.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,426. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

