$268.63 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post $268.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.30 million to $285.20 million. RPC reported sales of $182.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,492. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. RPC has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.40 and a beta of 2.00.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,225,000 shares of company stock worth $5,717,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RPC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RPC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RPC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in RPC by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

