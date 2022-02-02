$258.64 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post $258.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.64 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $367.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $21,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 137,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $843.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.