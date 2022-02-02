250,000 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $2,701,000.

NASDAQ:MCAE opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

