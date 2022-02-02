$246.70 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $246.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $250.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $973.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $977.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,486. The firm has a market cap of $896.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

