$228.09 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to post sales of $228.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $228.20 million. BOX reported sales of $198.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $869.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72. BOX has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.