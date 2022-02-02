$200.28 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post $200.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.85 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $242.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $810.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $883.31 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $170.27. The company had a trading volume of 883,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,789. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

