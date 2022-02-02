17,500 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $368.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

