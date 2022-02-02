$161.97 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post $161.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. Datto posted sales of $138.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $616.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $729.24 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $743.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $95,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,139. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Datto in the second quarter worth $313,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Datto by 64.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Datto by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Datto by 34.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,591. Datto has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.55, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

