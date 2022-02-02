$128.40 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post $128.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $522.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $557.70 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $557.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after buying an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 216,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.