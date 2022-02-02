$11.15 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to announce sales of $11.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.02 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.42 billion to $36.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $44.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of AZN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 9,509,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,371. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

