108,139 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Adecoagro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after buying an additional 2,926,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 2,167,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,698 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,685,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 832,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

