10,500 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 542.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

