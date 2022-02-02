$1.59 EPS Expected for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. 1,826,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,915. The company has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $83.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

