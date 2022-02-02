$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.