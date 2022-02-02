$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DBD opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $747.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.11.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

