$1.02 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.37. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.02. 1,755,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,583. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.00.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 65.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

