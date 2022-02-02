$0.66 EPS Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,160 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 134,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

