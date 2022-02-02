$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $93,151,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $82.79. 435,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

