-$0.43 EPS Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.07. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

In other news, insider David Moradi purchased 9,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,598.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AudioEye by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

