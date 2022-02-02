$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 123.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 109,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.