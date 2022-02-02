$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $73.57 on Friday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,304. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

