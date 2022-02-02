-$0.24 EPS Expected for MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT remained flat at $$3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

