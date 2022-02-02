$0.20 EPS Expected for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Shares of LU opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

