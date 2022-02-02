-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,021. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.