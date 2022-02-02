$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $17,841,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 46.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $140.36.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.