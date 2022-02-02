$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Amarin posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 47.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 2.05. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

