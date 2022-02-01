Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

