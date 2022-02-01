Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,261 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 2.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.65% of Zoom Video Communications worth $507,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 111.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,386,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.1% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $28,813,940. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.