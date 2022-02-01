Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $691.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report sales of $691.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $711.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $764,469. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $104,419,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

