Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,946,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,838,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

