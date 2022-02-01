ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $100.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $9,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.