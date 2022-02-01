ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

ZIM stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 108,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.37. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $67.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 164,742 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

