Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 281.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 181,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 658.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

