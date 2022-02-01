ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0990 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $918,981.23 and approximately $6,155.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00247921 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00107525 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

