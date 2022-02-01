Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.21.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. 416,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zai Lab by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

