Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Strong-Buy

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

MBCN stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.83. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

