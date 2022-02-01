Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CVCY opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

