Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) to Hold

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. 2,302,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

