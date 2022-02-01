Zacks Investment Research Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Sell

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $452.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, DexCom has outperformed its industry. Impressive contribution from DexCom’s Sensor and other revenue segment, and domestic and international revenue growth were key catalysts in third-quarter 2021. DexCom’s prospects in alternative markets bode well. The company made continued advancements with respect to key strategic objectives and ended the quarter with new patient additions. Its slew of tie-ups and buyouts are also encouraging. A solid international foothold and robust product portfolio augur well. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency position is an added plus. DexCom’s third-quarter results were better than expected. However, the company faces stiff competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices. Reimbursement risk and supply constraints are other headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

DXCM traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $432.41. 19,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $16,621,892. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

