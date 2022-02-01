Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signify Health Inc. operates as a health care technology company. It offers healthcare platform with advanced analytics as well as technology. Signify Health Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

SGFY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.30.

SGFY opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Signify Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

