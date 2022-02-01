Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFB. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CFB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. 92,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,439. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $787.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,853 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

