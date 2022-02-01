Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Wolfspeed reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

WOLF stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

