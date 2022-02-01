Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post sales of $48.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $40.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $219.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 2,207,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $261.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,767,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.