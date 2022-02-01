Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Stratasys posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $56.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Stratasys by 845.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.