Zacks: Brokerages Expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

NYSE MKFG opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46. Markforged has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,536 shares of company stock worth $1,209,962 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

