Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.61 billion and the highest is $12.74 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $44.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $50.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.63 billion to $49.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 92,716 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE LYB traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,068. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.