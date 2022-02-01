Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.61 billion and the highest is $12.74 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $44.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $50.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.63 billion to $49.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 92,716 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,068. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

